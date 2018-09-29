Why? Well, she says she's impressed that Tennant was able to deliver every line of technobabble and keep up with the masses of dialogue all while simultaneously not working in his native accent.

“I love working on dialect,” Whittaker, who plays the Doctor with her own Yorkshire accent, told the crowd at a screening of her first Doctor Who episode The Woman Who Fell to Earth.

“But with this kind of vocabulary and this amount of lines every evening, I take my hat off to David [Tennant], who transformed his voice as well as doing a phenomenal Doctor.”

In her previous role on ITV's Broadchurch, Whittaker proved that she is perfectly capable of working in an accent different from her own, but the actor explain that new showrunner Chris Chibnall wanted her to perform on Doctor Who in her natural voice.

However, she was quick to point out that this doesn’t exactly mean the Doctor is from Yorkshire...

“It’s certainly not a Yorkshire character,” she explained.

“It’s a body with a voice, and that voice is mine. I think that if I was RP [received pronunciation] or came from London and had chosen to have a Yorkshire accent, it would have a real meaning behind it in a way.

“But it doesn’t in this instance because it’s me.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm