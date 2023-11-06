The Wilderness Years will dive into the show's cancellation, the fan campaigns to bring it back, the advent of new novels, animations, computer games and more, and, finally, its revival by Russell T Davies.

This will be followed on Friday 24th November at 9pm by Doctor Who: 60 Years of Friends and Foes, an hour-long programme presented by Sue Perkins which will feature a host of special guests.

Steven Moffat. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Among these guests will be former showrunner Steven Moffat, script editor Andrew Cartmel, former companions including Anneke Wills, Katy Manning and Janet Fielding, and the voice of the Daleks, Nicholas Briggs, along with Dalek operator Barnaby Edwards.

Read more:

The programme will also include analysis from academics who have published books on the subject, and will explore how Doctor Who has reflected our social history across the decades, from advances in technology to politics, violence, gender and sexuality.

More like this

These two radio shows join an ever-growing roster of material to celebrate the 60th anniversary, which will be centred around three TV specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Already this month we have seen the release of Tales of the TARDIS, a new spin-off which sees classic Doctors and companions looking back at some of the most memorable adventures from the classic era.

The Doctors featured include Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, while one other Doctor's voice is also heard during a surprise emotional moment.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.