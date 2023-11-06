Doctor Who legends confirmed for 60th anniversary radio programme
Katy Manning and Steven Moffat will be among those interviewed for Doctor Who: 60 Years of Friends and Foes.
With the 60th anniversary fast approaching, Doctor Who has confirmed two new radio programmes looking back at the show's history - with some very special guests set to feature.
First up, on Sunday 19th November at 4:30pm, BBC Radio 4 will air Doctor Who: The Wilderness Years, a half-hour programme presented by Matthew Sweet which will look at the period between 1989 and 2005, when the show was off the air.
The Wilderness Years will dive into the show's cancellation, the fan campaigns to bring it back, the advent of new novels, animations, computer games and more, and, finally, its revival by Russell T Davies.
This will be followed on Friday 24th November at 9pm by Doctor Who: 60 Years of Friends and Foes, an hour-long programme presented by Sue Perkins which will feature a host of special guests.
Among these guests will be former showrunner Steven Moffat, script editor Andrew Cartmel, former companions including Anneke Wills, Katy Manning and Janet Fielding, and the voice of the Daleks, Nicholas Briggs, along with Dalek operator Barnaby Edwards.
The programme will also include analysis from academics who have published books on the subject, and will explore how Doctor Who has reflected our social history across the decades, from advances in technology to politics, violence, gender and sexuality.
These two radio shows join an ever-growing roster of material to celebrate the 60th anniversary, which will be centred around three TV specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate.
Already this month we have seen the release of Tales of the TARDIS, a new spin-off which sees classic Doctors and companions looking back at some of the most memorable adventures from the classic era.
The Doctors featured include Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, while one other Doctor's voice is also heard during a surprise emotional moment.
