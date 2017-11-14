What will the 13th Doctor’s first words be after she regenerates?
What will Jodie Whittaker's opening lines be when she takes over from Peter Capaldi?
Published: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 4:41 pm
This year's Doctor Who Christmas special is going to make history, with the introduction of the show's first ever female incarnation of the Time Lord.
Advertisement
And while Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor may not get a huge amount of screen time before the end of the episode, she will have some lines written (as has become traditional) by the incoming showrunner, Chris Chibnall, as he takes the reins from Steven Moffat.
- New Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall will write the first words for Peter Capaldi’s replacement
- There’s a crucial detail about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume that everyone missed
- Peter Capaldi visited the Sherlock set in full Doctor Who costume
With as long as nine months to go before we get to properly see the new Doctor in action in her first full series, those words could be quite significant.
- The First Doctor feels “great horror” when meeting Peter Capaldi’s Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas special
- Doctor Who fans have excelled themselves with amazing Jodie Whittaker artwork
- Doctor Who costume designer explains how to dress a Time Lord
Advertisement
So what should they be?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement