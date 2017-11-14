This year's Doctor Who Christmas special is going to make history, with the introduction of the show's first ever female incarnation of the Time Lord.

And while Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor may not get a huge amount of screen time before the end of the episode, she will have some lines written (as has become traditional) by the incoming showrunner, Chris Chibnall, as he takes the reins from Steven Moffat.