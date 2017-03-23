“I haven’t completely planned it, but I quite like the insanity of the fact this is a job you quit two pages before you type ‘End Titles’,” Moffat told Empire magazine.

Davies extended the same courtesy when he exited the show together with Tenth Doctor David Tennant, letting incoming showrunner Moffat pen Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith’s first words, which concluded Davies and Tennant’s final episode.

“Legs, I've still got legs. Good. Arms, hands. Ooh, fingers, lots of fingers. Ears, yes. Eyes, two. Nose, I've had worse. Chin, blimey. Hair, I'm a girl! No, no, I'm not a girl. And still not ginger! And there's something else... something important... I'm, I'm, I'm -- (loud explosion) ha! Crashing! Ha, ha! Whoo-hoo-hoo! Geronimo!”

And despite a new writer putting words in his mouth, Moffat insists that very little changes about the Doctor beyond his outward appearance: “The Doctor doesn’t go anywhere. He gets a new face and that’s all that happens.”

Whose face that will be remains to be seen, but with Tilda Swinton among the bookies' favourites, it's possible the Doctor finally could be both a girl and ginger...