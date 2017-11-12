Doctor Who fans have excelled themselves with amazing Jodie Whittaker artwork
The Thirteenth Doctor is really brought to life in her new outfit
Published: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 11:53 am
Well that didn't take long. Just days after Jodie Whittaker's new Doctor Who costume was revealed, talented fans have set to work and come up with a plethora of fantastic pieces of art that really bring the Thirteenth Doctor to life.
While Jodie looks fantastic in her first shot in character, these illustrations give an even stronger sense of what she might be like in action, and what people are hoping for from her...
This is pretty good too.
And this one...
Some brought their own sparkle to the party.
The fanart kept coming.
And coming.
