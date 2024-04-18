In fact, the Doctor Who legend is number three on the list of stars to have graced the cover the most amount of times - behind only the late Queen Elizabeth II and Sir David Attenborough.

Yep, Tennant has appeared on the cover 33 times so far with the nation eager to tune into TV spectacles from Doctor Who and Good Omens to Broadchurch, Des, Jessica Jones and Staged.

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise – the actor has had an incredibly illustrious career, from his beloved roles as the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors, showing off his flair for the dramatic as DI Alec Hardy, and becoming a villain we loved to hate as Kilgrave.

Plus, there's so much more to come, with the actor turning his hand to a new game show on ITV, as well as returning to his role as Crowley in Good Omens season 3 when the Neil Gaiman show returns to filming in January 2025.

However, he hasn't always taken acting for granted, as he told Radio Times last year.

He said: "When you start out, everyone tells you actors don't make a living, but you always think you'll be all right and that it'll be everyone else that won't work.

"Then, when I left drama school, I didn't get a job for about six weeks. I was abjectly skint, no prospects at all, staring into the abyss. Then I got lucky, got a job and began picking up all kinds of ludicrous gigs to pay the bills.

"I remember filming adverts for [early on-demand service] HomeChoice in 2000, shouting in a beret like Citizen Smith in a tank on Leamington Spa High Street. Then I'd do Romeo and Juliet at the RSC in the evenings! I am incredibly fortunate to be working consistently."

Check out the full gallery of David Tennant covers below:

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

