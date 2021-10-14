David Tennant on possible Doctor Who return: “Never say never to anything”

Following the shock announcement that Russell T Davies is coming back to run Doctor Who, it seems like anything is possible for the BBC’s flagship franchise, with former star David Tennant now weighing in on the probability of his own return.

Advertisement

Tennant collaborated with Davies on the most popular era of the revived series, sharing the screen with companions Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

The series transformed Tennant into a household name and the actor has sustained that popularity with successful follow-up projects including Broadchurch, Des, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

Nevertheless, he’s kept time in his busy schedule for Whovians, returning as the Tenth Doctor for a 2013 special as well as for several audio adventures with Big Finish. But now, fans are keen to hear if a full live-action reprisal is on the cards.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to Digital Spy, he explained: “It all depends. The moment you say yes to Doctor Who, even before you’ve done an episode, you’re being asked whether you’d go back after you finish. I don’t know if this happens to James Bonds. I don’t know if Pierce Brosnan gets asked if he’d go back to James Bond.

“Because there’s that element of fantasy, anything is ultimately possible. You should never say never to anything. I think that way madness lies.”

Little is known about what Davies has in store for Doctor Who, with current showrunner Chris Chibnall having several more episodes left before passing the baton, but the BBC’s head of drama Piers Wenger has described him as “a man with a vision”.

Fans are very intrigued to see who will be cast as the next Doctor, with Davies refusing to add to any speculation but arguing that whoever gets the prestigious gig will have to be “limitless”.

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.