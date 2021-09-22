Doctor Who fans pay tribute to Billie Piper – and Rose Tyler – on the actor’s birthday

Happy birthday Billie Piper!

In her years on the planet, Piper has certainly made an on-screen impact, first with her teenage music career followed by acclaimed acting roles, and recent work as a writer/director in projects like I Hate Suzie and Rare Beasts.

Still, for many fans she’ll always be known for one project in particular – BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who, where she starred for two series between 2005 and 2006 as Rose Tyler (also returning in 2008, 2010 and 2013).

And so, on the 22nd September we checked in with some huge Doctor Who fans for their memories of Piper in Doctor Who, how they’ve followed her in the years since and what her legacy is for the cult series.

Warning: this article may include descriptions of THAT scene in Doomsday.

Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina)

Rose was my introduction to Doctor Who. And it’s credit to Billie Piper’s portrayal of Rose Tyler (and, of course, Russell T Davies’ writing) that I was sold on the series by the end of that opening montage.

It’s hard to pick Billie’s Doctor Who best bit because there are so many (she’s phenomenal in everything she’s in!) But something that will stay with me forever is her performance at the end of Doomsday. As a young viewer, seeing such raw emotion on screen moved me in a way I’d never been moved before. It was incredibly powerful.

Billy Garratt-John (@GarrattJohn)

Rose Tyler is the realest of Doctor Who’s companions, in my eyes. She felt like anyone you might live with on your estate. You saw her at the bus stop, you knew her family, you’d bump into her down the town, you fancied her in school.

She was the perfect complement to Russell’s kitchen-sink-drama-cum-space-opera fusion. Rose had character flaws. She was fallible and didn’t always say or do the right thing – but that just made her feel like a real 19-year-old from a council estate getting into perilous intergalactic scrapes with her best friend!

George Sheard (@gbsheard)

Rose was the first character I was introduced to watching Doctor Who for the first time aged 4 in 2005. Billie’s portrayal of a working class London-based teenager was – and still is – so refreshing, as is watching her develop into the hardened character we see at the end of Series 4.

The character, story and writing are one thing, but Billie’s performance helped bring the character to be one of the most realistic companions we’ve seen in the show to this date. Rose’s character, as well as her story, will always be a beacon of Doctor Who nostalgia for me.

Ellie Collins (@tardis_monkey)

The first time I saw Billie Piper playing Rose, her character instantly struck me as someone to whom I could instantly relate.

Her whole persona just immediately reminded me of Ace from the Sylvester McCoy era of Doctor Who. She was the local girl who didn’t do well at school, but her ambition and passion for saving someone she’d only just met meant so much more than any grade on a bit of paper and really showed how a person’s character means more than anything.

Rose fought for all the right things, which may have not gone the right way, but that’s being human for you. Billie Piper was just the perfect casting for Rose’s character, and it would not have been right any other way.

Ricky Orr (@megponchoboys)

Before Billie started on Doctor Who I had been a fan of her music, so the announcement she was joining the show was one I greeted with joy.

As Rose, Billie proved she couldn’t just sing and dance, but was an all round triple threat and the praise she got while in the role was much deserved. Rose was the character we could all relate to in some small way.

I think ‘Father’s Day’ is probably her best performance in the show. In the years since she left, it has been incredible to watch her carve out her own path in the industry and I can’t wait to see what she does in the years to come.

Max Curtis (@MaxCCurtis)

Rose Tyler never screams, but Billie Piper plays her as the most terrified companion of all. She catches her breath when the Daleks draw near. She grows wide-eyed when the Slitheen slither out. She trembles when the Sycorax cackle.

But screaming would almost relieve the tension. Billie chooses to sit with it, weighed down by it, braving it. So growing up, watching Rose, I knew it was OK to be afraid of monsters – and other fears too. Fears of wasting your life, or losing the people you love.

Only Billie Piper could sell those brave moments when Rose stands up to extraordinary monsters and ordinary fears. It’s not that Billie doesn’t scream, but that Rose almost chooses not to.

Aaron Lowe (@Aaroonio)

9 years old. My first feeling of being in love. Sat there looking up at the VHS/TV combo as Rose Tyler burst onto my screen and into my heart. This was my first experience with Doctor Who and the reason I am still watching it now is a big part to do with Billie Piper.

Rose was just like me – even more so now – and she made me feel like I could do anything, be anyone and be unafraid of life. She showed me that fear is power, bravery is always inside me and love is strength. Rose and Billie alike have inspired me endless amounts through life and channelling my creativity, like painting her (pictured) or working out my path in life. I’m forever in debt to her.

Gerard Groves (@GerardGroves)

BBC

There is no underestimating the impact Billie Piper’s Rose had on the cultural zeitgeist during her adventures in space and time. An example I repeatedly come back to is, perhaps unexpectedly, The Royle Family Christmas Special 2006: when misery-arse Jim mocks Denise and David when they arrive at the house “that’ll be Doctor Who and Rose”. A pairing so iconic that millions across the nation could drunkenly chuckle along with in cahoots.

Rose Tyler was ballsy and charming – and most importantly she took her chance to fly away from the ordinary life that 8 year-old me was also so desperate to escape. She was open to adventure and proved that with a good heart anyone can depart on the trip of a lifetime. Billie Piper’s portrayal brought this to life in such a genuine and exciting way that my brain simply throws up TV static when I try to picture any other actor in the role.

I vividly remember when the star-crossed lovers said their emotional goodbyes on the beach at the end of Doomsday and my Mum was in floods of tears. My Nan laughingly asked with bemusement “Why are you crying at Doctor Who?” My Mum’s teary response, “You’d understand if you’d watched them” proves how powerful Billie Piper’s complex performance was paired with Russell T Davies’ nuanced writing.

Not only was she holding the hands of kids across the country as they stepped out onto futuristic space stations… but a whole generation of older audiences cared too.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this autumn. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.