Netflix has been busy of late appraising its superhero stable, calling time on both Iron Fist and Luke Cage in the last week. That leaves Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher. The latter two have official renewals but its likely Netflix will see how Daredevil lands before making a call on series four.

Still, that hasn't stopped showrunner Erik Oleson from plotting out the future of blind superhero Matt Murdock.

"I can tell you that I'm very hopeful to go do a season four. There has not yet been any kind of official pick-up, but if there is, I'm very hopeful that I will be a part of it," he told Entertainment Weekly.

He then went on to tease what's to come for baddie Bullseye (played by Wilson Bethel) who was introduced in the most recent Daredevil series and who could go on to play a big part in future episodes.

"Let's just say we have now seen the origin of Bullseye, and there are many, many stories yet to tell with this cast of characters," he said.

"Whether season four goes in that direction or another, Bullseye will be living and breathing in this world because we've now seen how he has been created."