Ritter plays the titular hero – a hard-drinking New York detective with superpowers – and is joined by Rachael Taylor as best friend Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as attorney Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Jones’ neighbour and assistant.

The second series of Jessica Jones saw the private investigator rebuilding her life after murdering her abuser, Kilgrave (played by David Tennant), at the end of season one, as well as discovering how she got her powers – the result of a genetic experiment as a child after her family perished in a car crash.

Kilgrave continued to haunt Jessica into the second run, but there's no word yet on whether Tennant will be involved in series three.