We've already seen Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) come face to face with a tense first look at the show, as we await reunions with Frank Castle/the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel).

Showrunner Dario Scardapane, who retooled the show to be more of a sequel to Netflix's original rather than a full reboot, recently spoke to EW about the long-awaited reunion between Murdock and Fisk.

He said: "Both of them [carry] dark passengers inside of them.

"They're both wearing masks as they move through this story. Daredevil is wearing a Matt Murdock mask and Kingpin is wearing a Wilson Fisk mask.

"That was one of the things that we really wanted to underscore… these two characters push each other's buttons in such ways that it releases those dark passengers."

So, with the release schedule now being confirmed, and the stage set, it only remains for us to return to Hell's Kitchen.

Here's everything you need to know about the release times of the show.

What time is Daredevil: Born Again released on Disney Plus where you are?

Daredevil: Born Again will be released at 2am GMT on Wednesday 5th March in the UK.

Around the world, that works out to the following times:

9pm ET on Tuesday 4th March (USA)

6pm PT on Tuesday 4th March (USA)

7pm CT on Tuesday 4th March (USA)

3am CET on Wednesday 5th March (Central Europe)

10am AWST on Wednesday 5th March (Australia)

12pm AEST Wednesday 5th March (Australia)

The first two episodes will be released at once, with episodes then following a weekly release model (with the exception of episodes 5 and 6, which will be released together).

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 5th March 2025.

