Jack and Ianto back together:) #Torchwood JB pic.twitter.com/ZAU3ytWfRB — John Barrowman MBE (@Team_Barrowman) May 16, 2016

The pair appear to be in some kind of studio, although, obviously, being a colossal tease, Barrowman instead chose to say that this loving reunion took place in a "dark room".

We already know that Captain Jack Harkness and Ianto Jones are set to reunite in a new Torchwood adventure courtesy of audio drama producers Big Finish, so this could well be that special recording day.

More like this

Although, if we wanted to be even more optimistic, we could even link this to Barrowman's recent hint that he is set to make a return to the world of Doctor Who.

“I will be back in Cardiff in about a week and a half," he said in a Facebook video on 6th May (yep, about a week and a half ago). “But I’m not telling you what for…sssh!”

Advertisement

Could both Captain Jack AND Ianto somehow make an appearance in the Doctor Who Christmas special? Now that really would be a present worth waiting for...