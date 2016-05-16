Captain Jack and Ianto are back together in the best Torchwood reunion possible
John Barrowman knows how to spring a surprise on us – but why is he meeting up with Torchwood star Gareth David-Lloyd?
It's the words we've wanted to hear for years: "Jack and Ianto back together". John Barrowman, you do spoil us.
The Doctor Who and Torchwood star tweeted a series of pictures featuring Welsh actor Gareth David-Lloyd, otherwise known as Ianto Jones.
Jack and Ianto back together:) #Torchwood JB pic.twitter.com/ZAU3ytWfRB
— John Barrowman MBE (@Team_Barrowman) May 16, 2016
The pair appear to be in some kind of studio, although, obviously, being a colossal tease, Barrowman instead chose to say that this loving reunion took place in a "dark room".
We already know that Captain Jack Harkness and Ianto Jones are set to reunite in a new Torchwood adventure courtesy of audio drama producers Big Finish, so this could well be that special recording day.
Although, if we wanted to be even more optimistic, we could even link this to Barrowman's recent hint that he is set to make a return to the world of Doctor Who.
“I will be back in Cardiff in about a week and a half," he said in a Facebook video on 6th May (yep, about a week and a half ago). “But I’m not telling you what for…sssh!”
Could both Captain Jack AND Ianto somehow make an appearance in the Doctor Who Christmas special? Now that really would be a present worth waiting for...