Never was that more clear than in the most recent season, which smashed any pre-conceptions as to what a Black Mirror episode should or could be.

If you're looking for a series with plenty of variety, then look no further than Black Mirror . With its anthology format and willingness to go to a variety of different settings and time periods, you really don't know what you're going to get from each individual episode.

The season featured episodes set in the past, ones dabbling in alternate history and even one with no use of technology at all - something which had been a presumed context for Black Mirror since the very beginning.

So, with the season now available to stream on Netflix, and with a total of 28 episodes available, it got us wondering - could you recognise a Black Mirror episode simply from one frame?

Here, the variety of the stories could be a blessing, but it could also create some pitfalls - you may think you know an episode's signature style, but could you really recognise a still from Shut Up and Dance when put next to one from Loch Henry or Smithereens?

You may think so, but now it's time to truly put that to a test, in our one frame quiz.

There are ten questions, and all you have to do is input the name of the episode shown in the picture in the box below, and click choose. You'll get your score at the end of the test.

So, what are you waiting for? Get quizzing!

This latest season of Black Mirror was the first to feature a Red Mirror episode, called Demon 79, which Charlie Brooker explained stood out from the others in a crucial way.

He explained: "Demon 79 opens with a 'Red Mirror presents' title sequence, marking it out as 'different-from-yet-adjacent-to' Black Mirror. This is because, typically, Black Mirror has focused on tech dystopias or media satire, whereas this story has a stronger supernatural element, harking back to 1970s horror. The episode is almost unclassifiable."

Asked whether we could see more Red Mirror episodes in future, he said that we "possibly" could, but that it "depends what people make of it and how it gets received and this that and the other".

