Headey's character Aster brings them to a mysterious lighthouse, but James's character Halan must figure out her real motives and whether she's friend or foe.

There are currently two seasons of the show out, but it can be a little tricky to watch them in the UK. That's where we come in!

How to watch Beacon 23 in the UK

As of 27th July 2024, season 1 of Beacon 23 will be available to watch on Paramount Plus. Episodes will drop each Thursday.

However, it appears that season 2 will not yet be available to watch on Paramount Plus.

Beacon 23. MGM+

Paramount Plus plans start from £6.99, and you can get a free trial for seven days.

In the US, Beacon 23 is available on Prime Video, but it appears this is not the case in the UK.

Beacon 23 cast

The following actors star in Beacon 23:

Lena Headey as Aster Calyx

Stephan James as Halan Kai Nelson

Natasha Mumba as Harmony

Wade Bogert-O'Brien as Bart

Stephen Root as Solomon

Barbara Hershey as Sophie

Eric Lange as Milan/Aleph

Marc Menchaca as Keir

Jess Salgueiro as Saldana

Daniel Malik as Finch

Marnie McPhail as Kanadey

Carolina Bartczak as Dr Ree Avalon

Cyrus Faird as Tech Wrecker

Tara Rosling as Randall

Sandrine Holt as Coley

AJ Simmons as Farut, Parsim's father

Sydney Meyer as Grisha, Parsim's mother

Matilda Legault as Parsim

Ellen Wong as Iris

Is there a trailer for Beacon 23?

Yes! Check out the season 1 trailer below:

Beacon 23 is available to watch on Paramount Plus from 27th July.

