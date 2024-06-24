How to watch Beacon 23 in the UK
The sci-fi series starring Lena Headey is arriving in the UK.
In the long, long wait between seasons 1 and 2 of Silo, there's another adaptation of Hugh Howey's novels that fans can check out - Beacon 23.
Starring Game of Thrones legend Lena Headey alongside Stephan James, it follows two people whose fates become entangled after they become trapped in outer space.
Headey's character Aster brings them to a mysterious lighthouse, but James's character Halan must figure out her real motives and whether she's friend or foe.
There are currently two seasons of the show out, but it can be a little tricky to watch them in the UK. That's where we come in!
How to watch Beacon 23 in the UK
As of 27th July 2024, season 1 of Beacon 23 will be available to watch on Paramount Plus. Episodes will drop each Thursday.
More like this
However, it appears that season 2 will not yet be available to watch on Paramount Plus.
Paramount Plus plans start from £6.99, and you can get a free trial for seven days.
In the US, Beacon 23 is available on Prime Video, but it appears this is not the case in the UK.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Beacon 23 cast
The following actors star in Beacon 23:
- Lena Headey as Aster Calyx
- Stephan James as Halan Kai Nelson
- Natasha Mumba as Harmony
- Wade Bogert-O'Brien as Bart
- Stephen Root as Solomon
- Barbara Hershey as Sophie
- Eric Lange as Milan/Aleph
- Marc Menchaca as Keir
- Jess Salgueiro as Saldana
- Daniel Malik as Finch
- Marnie McPhail as Kanadey
- Carolina Bartczak as Dr Ree Avalon
- Cyrus Faird as Tech Wrecker
- Tara Rosling as Randall
- Sandrine Holt as Coley
- AJ Simmons as Farut, Parsim's father
- Sydney Meyer as Grisha, Parsim's mother
- Matilda Legault as Parsim
- Ellen Wong as Iris
Is there a trailer for Beacon 23?
Yes! Check out the season 1 trailer below:
Beacon 23 is available to watch on Paramount Plus from 27th July.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.