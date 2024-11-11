He is drawn into a growing rebel movement spearheaded by the enigmatic Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and besieged senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), for which he will ultimately give his life.

Andor season 2 is the planned final chapter in writer Tony Gilroy's exploration of the title character, which will chronicle the final four years of his life leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Fans have been waiting more than two years for this swan song – but the hard part is almost over. Andor season 2 is confirmed to premiere on Disney Plus on Tuesday 22nd April 2025.

The news was announced at fan expo D23 Brazil, where attendees were also treated to early footage from Andor season 2, but this has not yet been released to the public.

Andor season 2 will consist of 12 episodes in total, with the story expected to skip forward in time by one year after every three episodes, giving us a whistle-stop tour of the character's final days.

Last year, Luna spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his anti-hero's journey in season 2: "He says he wants to be a part of the Rebellion, but I’m not sure if he knows what that means yet.

"He’s basically saying, 'I want to speak the language', but now he has to learn it. And so it's going to take longer. We’re gonna go for four years [in season 2], and when we find him, he’s so far away from where we left him at the end of season one.

"He’s basically the guy to trust for something like that mission."

In addition to Luna, Skarsgård and O'Reilly, Andor also stars Adria Arjona (Hit Man), Kyle Soller (Bodies), Denise Gough (Who is Erin Carter?) and Varada Sethu (Doctor Who).

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus.

