Matters are soon complicated, however, when Madison Masters (played by Adria Arjona) rocks up to hire him for the murder of her controlling husband.

It’s not long before Gary’s hitman persona Ron and Madison fall in love, and chaos (and a lot of chemistry) ensues.

Wondering where you’ve seen Hit Man star Adria Arjona before? Read on for everything you need to know about the actress.

Who is Adria Arjona?

Adria Arjona as Madison and Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man. Brian Roedel/Netflix

Born in 1992 in Puerto Rico and raised in Mexico City, Arjona is an actor who is best known for starring in the Star Wars spinoff series Andor.

In Hit Man, she portrays Madison Figueroa Masters, aka Maddy, a New Orleans housewife who tries to hire a hitman (Glen Powell) to kill her abusive husband.

How old is Adria Arjona?

The actress is 32 years old.

What nationality is Adria Arjona?

Arjona is Puerto Rican-Guatemalan.

What has Adria Arjona previously starred in?

Adria Arjona plays Bix Caleen in Andor. Disney

As mentioned above, Arjona has previously appeared in Andor, in which she played Bix Caleen, a junk dealer and mechanic.

She has also appeared in Father of the Bride, Morbius and Emerald City, while other credits include Pacific Rim: Uprising, 6 Underground and Triple Frontier.

What has Adria Arjona said about Hit Man?

Speaking about her character Madison, Arjona told Cosmopolitan: "I liked her unpredictability and her fascination with wanting to reinvent herself. Madison comes from such an oppressed environment and when we first meet her the energy is down.

"I wanted her to blossom after that diner scene. She's playing the role of what she thinks a femme fatale is, and she's reinventing herself into this sexy woman, but she doesn't really know exactly what she's doing. She's always trying to please Ron's fantasy, while Ron is trying to please her fantasy. So they're both playing a part in this relationship for different reasons."

Is Adria Arjona on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @adriaarjona. At the time of writing she has over 1 million followers.

Is Adria Arjona on Twitter/X?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @adriaarjona on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X.

