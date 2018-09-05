American Horror Story mashup Apocalypse looks epic in new trailer starring Joan Collins
Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts tease the end of the world as characters from across the franchise meet
The stars and characters of the American Horror Story franchise are on a collision course in the new trailer for multi-series mashup American Horror Story: Apocalypse...
"It's the end of the world," a voice says, as we're granted a first-look at film legend Joan Collins, whose character is trapped onboard a plummeting plane with what looks like a possessed pilot.
“I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” says another voice...
Yes, Emma Roberts is back as AHS: Coven's party-animal Madison Montgomery, and will appear alongside Sarah Paulson's supreme witch Cordelia Goode, as well as Coven's Frances Conroy and Taissa Farmiga.
Paulson will also reportedly reprise her AHS: Murder House character and take on a brand new role for the new series, according to Variety, while Dylan McDermott will be back too, as Murder House's Dr Ben Harmon.
More like this
American Horror Story: Apocalypse marks the eighth season for Ryan Murphy's TV horror anthology and promises to bring together the characters and themes of the Coven and Murder House series, adding a pinch of AHS: Asylum for good (or evil) measure.
Watch the teaser below:
American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere in the UK on 27th September on FOX, two weeks after the US premiere