"It's the end of the world," a voice says, as we're granted a first-look at film legend Joan Collins, whose character is trapped onboard a plummeting plane with what looks like a possessed pilot.

“I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” says another voice...

Yes, Emma Roberts is back as AHS: Coven's party-animal Madison Montgomery, and will appear alongside Sarah Paulson's supreme witch Cordelia Goode, as well as Coven's Frances Conroy and Taissa Farmiga.

Paulson will also reportedly reprise her AHS: Murder House character and take on a brand new role for the new series, according to Variety, while Dylan McDermott will be back too, as Murder House's Dr Ben Harmon.

More like this

American Horror Story: Apocalypse marks the eighth season for Ryan Murphy's TV horror anthology and promises to bring together the characters and themes of the Coven and Murder House series, adding a pinch of AHS: Asylum for good (or evil) measure.

Watch the teaser below:

Advertisement

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere in the UK on 27th September on FOX, two weeks after the US premiere