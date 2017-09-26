It movie sequel release date confirmed
Prepare to be terrified by Pennywise the Clown once more
If you thought you’d seen the back of Pennywise the Clown, no such luck, because he’s coming back to terrify audiences all over again in 2019.
Following the monumental box office success of It which, since its debut earlier this month, has become the top-grossing horror film of all time, New Line cinema has set a release date for the sequel of 6th September 2019.
While the just-released Stephen King adaptation was set in 1988 when Pennywise was stalking a group of pre-teens, its sequel will be set 17 years later when the clown returns to haunt them as adults.
Yet to be announced are actors to play the grown-up versions of the It cast, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the sequel will feature flashbacks to the younger characters.
So far, screenwriter Gary Dauberman has been confirmed to write the screenplay.
Although no formal announcement has yet been made, THR reports that director Andy Muschietti, along with producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, Dan Lin, and David Katzenberg will also join the movie.