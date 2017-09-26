While the just-released Stephen King adaptation was set in 1988 when Pennywise was stalking a group of pre-teens, its sequel will be set 17 years later when the clown returns to haunt them as adults.

Yet to be announced are actors to play the grown-up versions of the It cast, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the sequel will feature flashbacks to the younger characters.

So far, screenwriter Gary Dauberman has been confirmed to write the screenplay.

More like this

Advertisement

Although no formal announcement has yet been made, THR reports that director Andy Muschietti, along with producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, Dan Lin, and David Katzenberg will also join the movie.