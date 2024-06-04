The series is set in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so over 100 years before The Phantom Menace, meaning it's very much uncharted territory.

Chatting about what that was like, Headland recently told RadioTimes.com: "I just went nuts, I crammed every single thing I could into the show, which is maybe a good thing or maybe a bad thing.

"I love Star Wars so much that getting the opportunity to work on one, I was like, 'I'm just going to put everything I can into this.'"

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Stenberg is playing two characters, sisters Osha and Mae, who were separated at a young age by a tragic event.

She told RadioTimes.com: "For one of my characters, I wanted that character to feel warm and kind of masculine, and I thought about Han Solo. There's this humour and levity to Star Wars that makes it so joyous and fun, and I wanted that to be a part of her.

"With the other character, I thought about Anakin when he went to the Dark Side of the Force. His story is all driven by his relationship to his family and a deep pain that exists there, and it's very similar for one of my characters."

Here's everything you need to know about what time The Acolyte hits screens!

What time is The Acolyte released on Disney Plus?

Star Wars series The Acolyte will hit Disney Plus in the UK at 2am on Wednesday 5th June.

It's technically released on 4th June in US, but due to time zone differences, viewers in the UK will have to stay up until the early hours of Wednesday morning if they want to watch it as soon as it's released.

The Acolyte is released at the following times elsewhere around the world:

6pm Pacific Time (4th June)

8pm Central Time (4th June)

9pm Eastern Time (4th June)

11am Australian Eastern Standard Time (4th June)

Star Wars: The Acolyte will launch on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th June in the US, and Wednesday 5th June in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.