Though actually, that’s not strictly true. We have started to get a list of writers from the series’ past who WON’T be writing this year, with the likes of Sarah Dollard (Face the Raven, Thin Ice) and Mark Gatiss (The Crimson Horror, The Idiot’s Lantern, Cold War and many more) already ruling themselves out from the new series.

And now joining them in their absence is fan-favourite scribe Jamie Mathieson, who has written at least one episode for every series of Peter Capaldi’s tenure including hits like Flatline and Oxygen, and revealed over the weekend that despite pitching Chibnall some ideas he didn’t get the gig this time around.

“To pre-empt me no doubt blabbing it over the weekend at [fan convention Gallifrey One], I am not writing for the next series of Doctor Who,” Mathieson wrote on his personal Twitter account.

“Did meet with Mr Chibnall, lovely man, pitched a few ideas but it didn't pan out. Got flavour of what he has planned - Who is in good hands.”

Mathieson added: “And the poor man made the mistake of giving me his email address. So I will continue to bombard him with episode ideas until he gives in and gives me a gig next series...”

Fingers crossed Mathieson will get his chance to write for the Thirteenth Doctor one day – but for now, the mystery of who actually WILL write for the new series of Doctor Who continues.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn