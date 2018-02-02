With months to go until we meet her properly, it’s fair to say that any information about Jodie Whittaker’s new Time Lord is being eagerly guzzled up by Doctor Who fans – so we’re pretty excited by a new character description released by the BBC yesterday that gives us our first sense of the Thirteenth Doctor’s personality.

In the new information, released as a part of a summary for the 2018 BBC Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool later this month, Whittaker’s Doctor is described as a “super-smart force of nature” whose stories will be “full of action and adventure, humour and thrills”. Of course, none of this is exactly a surprise – we wouldn’t expect the new Doctor to have a life of humdrum banalities and humourless toil – but it’s still great to learn more about her as we approach the new series’ airdate later this year, and it does seem to fit with what we know of Whittaker herself, who will no doubt be injecting some of her own personality into the role.