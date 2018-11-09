Saturday 10th November 2018

The Ballads Of The Great War: 1918 9pm BBC Radio 2

The last of five yearly documentaries chronicling life and death on the Western Front. The series started in 2014 to commemorate the outbreak of war.

Home Front: A Fragile Peace 2.30pm BBC Radio 4

A special edition of Radio 4’s long-running drama. It’s 10 November 1919: Folkestone prepares for the first Remembrance Day and contemplates a new world order.

Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance 8.30pm BBC1 and at 8pm BBC Radio 2

Huw Edwards presents this annual commemoration from the Royal Albert Hall, in front of the Queen and other members of the royal family. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Bryn Terfel, Sheridan Smith and Tom Jones are among those performing, with readings from Michael Palin and Nina Wadia. A citation written by Michael Morpurgo will also be read by WWII Bomber Command veteran Harry Irons. Paddy O’Connell presents for Radio 2.

Sunday 11th November 2018

World War One Remembered: The Cenotaph 10am BBC1, 10.30am BBC Radio 4 (highlights starting at 7pm on BBC2)

A century after the guns fell silent in western Europe, the nation honours the fallen and those who have died since in the service of their country. For the first time, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier will attend the wreathlaying in Whitehall alongside British politicians and the royal family. The Government describes it as “an historic act of reconciliation”. After a march past of veterans, 10,000 members of the public troop past in the People’s Procession. David Dimbleby hosts the TV coverage, while brother Jonathan presents on Radio 4.

World War One Remembered: The Cenotaph 5.10pm BBC1

Sophie Raworth covers the service for the centenary of the Armistice in the presence of the Queen.

Britain’s Poppies 9.30pm ITV

The story of how an art installation of ceramic poppies that toured the country helped to cement the symbolism and significance of the poppy.

They Shall Not Grow Old 9.30pm BBC2

Peter Jackson's ground-breakng WWI film using colourised archival footage converted to 3D. Read more about the film here.

Monday 12th November 2018

Armistice 1918 9.45am BBC Radio 4 (Monday—Friday)

Five historians reflect on the end-of-war peace settlement and the repercussions that still resound today.

WWI’s Secret Shame: Shell Shock 9pm BBC2

Dan Snow and Sean Jones (BBC)

Dan Snow looks at how war has created a mental health crisis — from shell shock in the First World War to PTSD in more recent conflicts.

A Scottish Soldier: A Lost Diary Of WWI 10pm BBC4

Thousands of black soldiers fought for king and country in WWI. Poet Jackie Kay tells the story of one of them, Glaswegian Arthur Roberts.

Tuesday 13th November 2018

Dan Cruickshank’s Monuments Of Remembrance 9pm BBC4

The historian visits the war cemeteries of northern France to tell the story of how the war memorials were conceived and created.