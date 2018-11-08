What time is They Shall Not Grow Old on TV?

They Shall Not Grow Old will air on Sunday 11th November 2018 at 9.30pm on BBC2

What's it about?

Jackson, best known as the man behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies, aims to bring WWI to life using wartime footage — colourised and converted to 3D — from the Imperial War Museums’ film archive.

It will also be accompanied by original audio from the BBC archives and veterans' voices.

"I wanted to reach through the fog of time and pull these men into the modern world, so they can regain their humanity once more – rather than be seen only as Charlie Chaplin-type figures in the vintage archive film," Jackson said.

"By using our computing power to erase the technical limitations of 100 year old cinema, we can see and hear the Great War as they experienced it.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch below.