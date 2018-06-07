But it seems those were just rumours – and Jackson will not be involved.

"I’m not involved at all in the Lord of the Rings series,” Jackson said according to French outlet Allocine.

“I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project.”

He also shot down rumours that he was considering directing a superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe.

“That’s not true. I had no discussions about that,” Jackson said. “I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read any, so I’m not particularly interested in adapting one for cinema. That’s not true at all.

"I’m not involved in any DC film or Lord of The Rings series but I’m ok with it, I have plenty other projects that keep me busy.”

He's not kidding. At the moment he's involved in directing the Tintin movie sequel and in producing dystopian movie Mortal Engines.