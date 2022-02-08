Louis Theroux is the cover star of this week's Radio Times

On the front cover of this week’s Radio Times is TV’s politest interrogator, Louis Theroux, with the documentary maker unveiling his new look at the USA’s pornography industry.

In an interview with Jane Garvey, Theroux unpicks the double-edged attitude to sexuality that haunts our society – people who might watch porn, but think those that create it are "disgusting". Billions may be consuming explicit content – but, not everyone wants to talk about it.