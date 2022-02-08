Louis Theroux is the cover star of this week's Radio Times
The documentary filmmaker takes on the porn industry in his latest three-part docu-series.
On the front cover of this week’s Radio Times is TV’s politest interrogator, Louis Theroux, with the documentary maker unveiling his new look at the USA’s pornography industry.
In an interview with Jane Garvey, Theroux unpicks the double-edged attitude to sexuality that haunts our society – people who might watch porn, but think those that create it are "disgusting". Billions may be consuming explicit content – but, not everyone wants to talk about it.
No worries – Theroux, as always, is happy to start the conversation. Theroux details his own relationship with porn – "I've used porn… it’s like junk food right?" – how internet growth has impacted the accessibility of explicit videos and how the MeToo movement has made a positive difference for women – especially those who market their content on social media platforms via paid subscriptions.
Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:
- Comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo comments on having two non-white leads in Starstruck: "We certainly didn’t write a story where the identity of Jessie and Tom particularly influence the love story; brown people can fall in love with each other and it doesn’t have to be about them being brown. It’s usually white audiences who make the point about the diversity of the show. When you’re brown or mixed race, you’re not constantly thinking about the fact that you are brown or mixed. I’ve got other things to do!"
- Hollywood star Ben Stiller discusses directing his new TV series Severance, filming in New York during the pandemic and the demands of making TV vs film.
- Actor Jimmy Akingbola, who stars as Geoffrey, the butler in Bel-Air, the Fresh Prince remake, talks about his initial scepticism about the idea of a remake until he saw the 2020 Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special, his passion for the original series, and his family’s losses and struggles during lockdown.
