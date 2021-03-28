Marvel’s animated comedy MODOK casts Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg and Nathan Fillion

Marvel’s zany new animated comedy MODOK has added some A-list Hollywood stars in guest roles, as the show prepares to launch next month.

Advertisement

The series follows unhinged scientific experiment MODOK (which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) as he reconnects with his family after being ousted from his super-villain organisation, AIM.

Created in the 1960s, the grotesque foe has featured in a wide array of comic book storylines over the years, ranging from serious to comedic, but this show lands firmly in the latter category with Patton Oswalt as both co-creator and star.

Joining him will be an impressive line-up of Hollywood talent including Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as iconic superhero Iron Man and Bill Hader (Barry) as Marvel villains The Leader and Angar the Screamer.

The legendary Whoopi Goldberg will also lend her voice to the show, portraying a more obscure creation from the Marvel archives: fellow villain Poundcakes, who has superhuman strength and durability granted by Power Broker.

Last, but certainly not least, Nathan Fillion (Castle) will voice Wonder Man, which is a particularly noteworthy casting as the actor had also been intended to play the role in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but his scenes were cut from the film.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

MODOK stands out as the most unusual of the upcoming Marvel TV series, with its wacky sense of humour and animation style that calls to mind the likes of Robot Chicken and Rick and Morty.

Needless to say, the show isn’t set in the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that should give it the freedom to experiment with the franchise’s characters in new and unexpected ways.

The main cast of MODOK is comprised of Oswalt (Agents of SHIELD), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ben Schwartz (Sonic The Hedgehog), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs).

The show will premiere on streaming service Hulu in the United States, but its UK home is yet to be confirmed. Several Hulu originals have recently landed on Disney Plus following the launch of Star, so it is possible that MODOK could join them.

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.