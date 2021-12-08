Google Year in Search 2021 sees Squid Game and Dune reign supreme in UK

Google has released its results for its Year in Search 2021.

Advertisement

The search engine has shed a light on the most-searched-for series and films in the United Kingdom and on a global level.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix breakout hit Squid Game topped the search for television series, followed by fellow Netflix hit Bridgerton, which premiered in 2020.

BBC drama series The Serpent comes third, followed by crime hit Line of Duty, and then ITV2 reality series Love Island in fifth place.

Rounding out the top 10 is spooky Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes, Channel 4’s emotional drama It’s A Sin, the hard-hitting ITV crime drama Pembrokeshire Murders, the BBC submarine thriller Vigil, and finally, the much-anticipated Friends Reunion, which aired on Sky and NOW in the UK.

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, it was the all-star adaptation of sci-fi classic Dune that came out as the most-searched-for film release.

CHIABELLA JAMES / WARNER BROS.

The Timothée Chalamet-led epic beat the likes of Marvel films Black Widow and Eternals, which take the second and third spots.

There’s little wonder then that a sequel film for Dune, titled Dune: Part Two (naturally), is on the way in 2023.

Meanwhile, James Bond film No Time to Die came in fourth place, followed by Netflix films Red Notice and Army of the Dead, then Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes seventh place.

Rounding out the top 10 films are Halloween Kills, Suicide Squad and Jungle Cruise.

Below we have a full list of the TV, Film and All Search Term searches for the UK, followed by the Global Trends (which also includes Games!).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Google Year in Search 2021 for UK

TV

Squid Game Bridgerton The Serpent Line Of Duty Love Island Behind Her Eyes Its A Sin Pembrokeshire Murders Vigil Friends Reunion

Film

Dune Black Widow Eternals No Time To Die Red Notice Army Of The Dead Shang Chi Halloween Kills Suicide Squad Jungle Cruise

All search terms

Euros Premier League Christian Eriksen Covid vaccine Prince Philip Matt Hancock Emma Raducanu Sarah Everard England vs Denmark Sean Lock

Google Year in Search 2021 for Global

TV Shows

Squid Game Bridgerton WandaVision Cobra Kai Loki Sweet Tooth Lupin Ginny and Georgia True Beauty BBB21

Movies

Eternals Black Widow Dune Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Red Notice Mortal Combat Cruella Halloween Kills Godzilla vs. Kong Army of the Dead

Games

PopCat FIFA 22 Battlefield 2042 Monster Hunter Rise Resident Evil Village Genshin Impact Call of Duty: Vanguard Far Cry 6 Madden NFL 22 Metroid Dread

All Search Terms

Australia vs India India vs England IPL NBA Euro 2021 Copa America India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Squid Game DMX

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.