Google Year in Search 2021 sees Squid Game and Dune reign supreme in UK

There are some surprises in this list of Google Search Trends for the year.

Google has released its results for its Year in Search 2021.

The search engine has shed a light on the most-searched-for series and films in the United Kingdom and on a global level.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix breakout hit Squid Game topped the search for television series, followed by fellow Netflix hit Bridgerton, which premiered in 2020.

BBC drama series The Serpent comes third, followed by crime hit Line of Duty, and then ITV2 reality series Love Island in fifth place.

Rounding out the top 10 is spooky Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes, Channel 4’s emotional drama It’s A Sin, the hard-hitting ITV crime drama Pembrokeshire Murders, the BBC submarine thriller Vigil, and finally, the much-anticipated Friends Reunion, which aired on Sky and NOW in the UK.

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, it was the all-star adaptation of sci-fi classic Dune that came out as the most-searched-for film release.

The Timothée Chalamet-led epic beat the likes of Marvel films Black Widow and Eternals, which take the second and third spots.

There’s little wonder then that a sequel film for Dune, titled Dune: Part Two (naturally), is on the way in 2023.

Meanwhile, James Bond film No Time to Die came in fourth place, followed by Netflix films Red Notice and Army of the Dead, then Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes seventh place.

Rounding out the top 10 films are Halloween Kills, Suicide Squad and Jungle Cruise.

Below we have a full list of the TV, Film and All Search Term searches for the UK, followed by the Global Trends (which also includes Games!).

Google Year in Search 2021 for UK

TV

  1. Squid Game
  2. Bridgerton
  3. The Serpent
  4. Line Of Duty
  5. Love Island
  6. Behind Her Eyes
  7. Its A Sin
  8. Pembrokeshire Murders
  9. Vigil
  10. Friends Reunion

Film

  1. Dune
  2. Black Widow
  3. Eternals
  4. No Time To Die
  5. Red Notice
  6. Army Of The Dead
  7. Shang Chi
  8. Halloween Kills
  9. Suicide Squad
  10. Jungle Cruise

All search terms

  1. Euros
  2. Premier League
  3. Christian Eriksen
  4. Covid vaccine
  5. Prince Philip
  6. Matt Hancock
  7. Emma Raducanu
  8. Sarah Everard
  9. England vs Denmark
  10. Sean Lock

Google Year in Search 2021 for Global

TV Shows

  1. Squid Game
  2. Bridgerton
  3. WandaVision
  4. Cobra Kai
  5. Loki
  6. Sweet Tooth
  7. Lupin
  8. Ginny and Georgia
  9. True Beauty
  10. BBB21

Movies

  1. Eternals
  2. Black Widow
  3. Dune
  4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  5. Red Notice
  6. Mortal Combat
  7. Cruella
  8. Halloween Kills
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong
  10. Army of the Dead

Games

  1. PopCat
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Battlefield 2042
  4. Monster Hunter Rise
  5. Resident Evil Village
  6. Genshin Impact
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. Madden NFL 22
  10. Metroid Dread

All Search Terms

  1. Australia vs India
  2. India vs England
  3. IPL
  4. NBA
  5. Euro 2021
  6. Copa America
  7. India vs New Zealand
  8. T20 World Cup
  9. Squid Game
  10. DMX
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

