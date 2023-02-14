It's not quite time for Chapter 4 season 2 yet so there's still plenty of time to unlock those Battle Pass skins , but this mid-season update brings some exciting new additions including exotic weapons, reality augments and more.

Today is, of course, a special time of the year - a time to celebrate something you love with the people you care about the most. That's right, it's Fortnite update day.

It's all part of the Fortnite Most Wanted event, a limited-time heist-themed event that even looks to add a notoriety system - so let's see what loot has arrived in this new update.

Fortnite Most Wanted

Today's update marks the start of the Fortnite Most Wanted limited-time event. This event adds Cold Blooded Vaults across the island, which can only be accessed with Vault Keycards that are dropped by Cold Blooded Boss NPCs when defeated.

The Cold Blooded Vaults contain the following new exotic weapons:

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Hesited Run'n'Gun SMG

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

The following weapons have also been unvaulted for the Fortnite Most Wanted event:

Hand Cannon

Dual Pistols

Heavy Sniper

Hop Rock Dualies

Suppressed Pistol

Boom Sniper Rifle

Fortnite Most Wanted has also added a GTA-style notoriety system, as opening vaults and eliminating opponents will now raise your Heat Level. Gaining heat will cause you to become more visible to other players in the environment, make you visible to other players on the minimap and cause Cold-Blooded NPCs to become more hostile to you.

However, it's not all bad! Each heat level comes with benefits also, with four levels available as shown by flame icons on your screen. The benefits are as follows:

Level 1: Eliminated opponents drop more Bars.

Eliminated opponents drop more Bars. Level 2: Your movement speed increases by 15%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health out of combat.

Your movement speed increases by 15%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health out of combat. Level 3: Your movement speed increases by 20%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health and 50 Shield out of combat.

Your movement speed increases by 20%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health and 50 Shield out of combat. Level 4: Your movement speed increases by 25%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health and 100 Shield out of combat.

New Reality Augments

Reality Augments involving bows have been vaulted, but the following new additions have been added:

Exotic Grab Bag (Receive a random Heisted Exotic Weapon)

(Receive a random Heisted Exotic Weapon) Sniper Surplus (Your Sniper Rifles will have one extra ammo per magazine)

(Your Sniper Rifles will have one extra ammo per magazine) Keymaster (Grants two keys for opening holo-chests)

(Grants two keys for opening holo-chests) Last shots (The last two bullets of your Pistols' magazines deal bonus damage)

Most Wanted Quests

Complete limited-time Most Wanted Quests to unlock cosmetics such as the Cash Stash Back Bling, The Vault Guardian Pickaxe, and the Gold Blooded Ace Outfit.

Completing most of the quests will also unlock a Solid Skull Back Bling, which can evolve upon completion of Solid Skull Quests before the end of Chapter 4 season 1.

Opening Cold Blooded Vaults will also give you the chance to be placed on the Most Wanted Leaderboard, where even more rewards can be unlocked!

Fortnite Creative has also been included in the update, including the ability to directly edit device names, new Citadel Prefabs and Galleries, as well as bug fixes.

The new Heisted Exotic weapons will also be available in Creative mode, while the Pop Up Dialog device has had new updates increasing the maximum amount of buttons, text characters and more.

Other patch notes include:

New NA-Central Server Region to reduce latency in Mexico and central US.

Players who use tools to hide or alter their device's hardware identifiers will now be penalised, starting with in-game warnings and match removal and eventually permanent bans.

FNCS Major 1 continues to take place over v23.40! Check the Compete tab in-game for more information.

Fortnite Most Wanted’s Heisted Exotic weapons, returning weapons, and Heat are not included in competitive playlists.

The Exotic Grab Bag and Sniper Surplus Reality Augments are not included in competitive playlists.

Fixed the issue that caused us to disable the Shadow Striker Reality Augment. This Reality Augment is now re-enabled.

