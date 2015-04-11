Why on earth would someone like me, who makes her career out of historical facts, harbour a guilty fixation on a swords-and-sorcery fantasy like Game of Thrones? Because the central matter is the genuine stuff of history, strange but familiar, with the appalling unpredictability of life. With the benefit of hindsight we know that the Roman empire is doomed, that the Plantagenets will be wiped out, that the lottery of fertility will defeat Katherine of Aragon, her daughter Bloody Mary, and her rival Anne Boleyn, and that Elizabeth I will triumph.

But what if we didn’t know the outcome? Who to bank on? Who to care about? Watching Game of Thrones, I don’t know who will be slaughtered, or who will benefit from ruthlessness and thrive. And that, as they say, is history.