First teased in stunning first-look snaps of the season, Morgase enters the series in brutal style as the head of a powerful dynasty, and she has a close bond to one character we've already grown to love.

But who is she and who plays her? Read on for everything you need to know. Alternatively, check out our review of season 3.

Who is Queen Morgase Trakand in The Wheel of Time season 3?

Morgase Trakand is the queen of Andor and the mother of Elayne Trakand, who we came to know in season 2.

The queen entered the series in terrifying style in season 3 episode 2, as fans were treated to a flashback of her coronation. She met with the leaders of other noble houses following a great war, assuring them that, if they swore themselves to her, nothing they had done would be held against them.

But when they pledged fealty to her, she reasoned that she could not risk another succession war for the sake of her daughter - and immediately had the other leaders slaughtered.

So, as Queen Morgase goes to visit Siuan Sanche, the Amylin Seat, at the White Tower (Sophie Okonedo), to confront her about what's happened to her daughter, it's clear that she's not someone to be messed with.

Alongside Elayne, Morgase has two sons - Gawyn (Luke Fetherston) and her adopted stepson Galad (Callum Kerr).

Ceara Coveney (Elayne Trakand), Ayoola Smart (Aviendha) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about Queen Morgase, showrunner Rafe Judkins, who's described this season as the closest book adaptation yet, said: "We knew when we cast Queen Morgase that this character is the most politically powerful person in our world, arguably, only maybe exceeded by the Amyrlin Seat herself.

"So we needed the character to be able to walk into scenes and command that kind of authority, so that when we see Sophie Okonedo and her talking, we know these are the two most powerful political entities in our world going toe to toe, so we really needed someone who was up to the task."

Judkins continued: "We were so excited when Olivia Williams really responded to the role and came on, because I think she delivers a Queen Morgase that's not just powerful, but also interesting. She doesn't sit in power the same way that Siuan does, and she doesn't even sit in power the same way her daughter does, and so I think it's quite interesting."

Olivia Williams. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"One of the things I love most about the show is we have so many different female characters in power that we get to show a huge breadth of how these different women approach the power that they have," the showrunner pointed out.

"I think it's one of the best things about our world, is the pressure of what it is to be a woman in power is not present on our show, because almost all of the people in power are women, and so we get to see actually, much more clearly, who they are as a character in the way that they exert their power in our world."

Who plays Queen Morgase Trakand in The Wheel of Time season 3?

Iconic British actress Olivia Williams plays Queen Morgase.

The star is no stranger to royal roles, having played Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown, and she's also known for other sci-fi and fantasy adjacent roles, such as Tula Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy.

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Early on in her career, Williams starred in films including The Sixth Sense and Rushmore, going on to feature in the likes of Anna Karenina and The Father.

On the small screen, Williams has appeared in series including The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, in which she voiced Winterblossom the Entwife, The Nevers, and Counterpart.

The Wheel of Time season 3 continues weekly on Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what to watch tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.