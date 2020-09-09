"I am going to find myself in that similar territory in that people are going to expect one thing from me now," he said in a recent interview with Square Mile. "And I would like to surprise them and do something completely different. That’s always been my thought process.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of roles he goes on to do, and there's one iconic character that Ellis has already said he'd love to take on at some point, though he admits he's unlikely to ever land the role. Tom Ellis as the Doctor in Doctor Who, anyone?

"Back in the day, I would have loved to have had an opportunity to play Doctor Who," he said. "I just never think that ever would have happened. Partly because I’d have done this show, and I just don’t think people thought of me like that.

“Weirdly, the part of Lucifer, in my own head I’m like, ‘This is my Doctor Who.’ That’s what it felt like. It’s the character traits, isn’t it? Having the luxury to play such a fulfilling character.”

The first half of Lucifer season five arrived on Netflix last month, with no word yet on when the second batch of episodes will air, while it was recently reported that the Lucifer season six would consist of fewer episodes than season five.

Before that time though, there are all sorts of Lucifer questions that fans will be asking themselves, with talking points including the possibility of God reconciling with Lucifer and what Lucifer's brother Michael might have planned.

