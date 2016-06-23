First there were preview pictures where eagle-eyed viewers thought they could spy a baby bump, and then Sansa herself dropped what we were worried was a huge hint, telling Littlefinger: "I can still feel what he did in my body, standing here right now."

And during the Battle of the Bastards episode - before his own dogs ate him alive - we all thought Ramsay set Sansa's future in stone when he said: "You can’t kill me. I’m part of you now."

Thankfully, though, sensible Davos has spoken up.

More like this

“Unless he’s got one of those ‘Game of Thrones’ pregnancy sticks, he’s not gonna know,” Liam Cunningham, who plays Stannis' former right-hand man, told Huffington Post. “I think, I would imagine, it’s open to whatever you want it to be, but I think he’s saying he’s put himself into her head. That’s what I took from it.

"She’s never gonna get rid of him because of what he’s done to her. He knows what he’s done to her. It was off camera, what he was doing to her, but we all know what it was. But I think he’s placed himself in her soul for all the wrong reasons.”

Phew.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones continues on Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic