Did Ramsay Bolton confirm this grim Sansa Stark fan theory in Game of Thrones season six episode nine?
Battle of the Bastards spoilers
Sansa Stark has had more to deal with than your average teen – even by Game of Thrones standards – but it looks like the dust might be far from settling.
Earlier in the season, after tragic episode The Door, she was talking to Littlefinger about her rape by Ramsay Bolton and said, “I can still feel what he did, in my body, standing here, right now.”
This got people wondering whether she meant simply that she was traumatised by it – which she obviously would be – or whether she could mean that she was pregnant.
Now some viewers believe this fear has been confirmed by Ramsay Bolton in Battle of the Bastards.
Moments before Ramsay was fed to his own dogs (gruesome but also satisfying...) he said to his bride Sansa, “You can’t kill me, I’m part of you now.”
Of course, he might have meant that Sansa will be haunted by his rape forever – and that's a perfectly plausible theory. After all, she will carry the experience with her for the rest of her life.
But it has also got some viewers wondering whether he could mean it literally.
It's almost too awful to imagine....
Then again, she also said to Ramsay, "Your words will disappear. Your house will disappear. Your name will disappear. All memory of you will disappear," which could suggest she's not pregnant at all.
For Sansa's sake, we really hope it's the latter. Drama is good - but for god's sake, give the girl some peace.
Game of Thrones season 6 concludes on Sky Atlantic next Monday at 2am and 9pm