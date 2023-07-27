Season 3 of The Witcher provided plenty of gut-wrenching moments, but perhaps none more-so than the death of long-standing character Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring).

Throughout the series, Tissaia had become a mother figure to Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and the rest of the sorceresses - but after one too many heartbreaks, season 3 saw her decide that the only option was to take her own life.

Getting emotional as she explained Tissaia's reasoning, Buring told RadioTimes.com: "She feels utterly responsible for the death of so many and she ultimately can't live with herself. I think that amount of pain feels unbearable and, for so long having felt that she could be a crucial help to the kingdoms and to Aretuza and to the future of Chaos, she suddenly realises within herself that she is no help at all.

"And I think that's why the end is the only possibility for her. She's not in the future. The others are. And it leaves this incredible gang."

Therica Wilson-Read, who plays Sabrina Glevissig, one of the sorceresses left behind, added: "Yeah, it is an incredible gang. And obviously we've had quite a lot of new people join us, beloved characters, which is really exciting. But I think it is a loss that is really felt for the sorceresses. But I think they'll become stronger for it.

"I think they now have to lead themselves, whereas before I think they were always looking to Tissaia - looking to her to lead the way. So I think we'll grow stronger for it, and obviously the Lodge of Sorceresses becomes something else. So it's an incredibly sad and emotional moment to have Tissaia leave us and to have MyAnna leave the cast. I'm getting emotional!"

Season 3 sees the sorceresses joining forces following Tissaia's death, looking to Yennefer as a new leader. As for what their future holds, only time will tell.

