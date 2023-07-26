It begins with Geralt and Ciri entering a cave, and after first asking her to help him move a boat, an extremely anxious-looking Geralt soon sends Ciri away.

"Ciri, go," he says, to which she responds, "I'm not leaving you, I can help you."

But Geralt insists, "Never lost, always found. Go!" and, after a short pause, she heeds his instructions.

Geralt then gradually walks further into the cave as some eerie music and sound effects kick in, before we cut to Ciri speeding away on foot.

The clip ends with Geralt drawing his sword as a mysterious figure stands in the distance – although it ends before we find out quite what the source of the danger is.

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow to discover exactly what is going on, but given that Geralt was so insistent on sending Ciri away, the clip certainly indicates that real trouble is on the horizon.

The most recent run ended with Ciri still in danger after a bounty had been placed on her head at the end of season 2, although she didn't actually feature in the final episode of season 3 part 1.

When we last saw her, she had been left in the care of Jaskier with a number of groups and kingdoms very much on her tail.

