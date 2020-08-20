One such person is Moiraine, played by Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike, who sets off on a dangerous journey from the small town of Two Rivers with five companions, one of whom is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Academy Award nominee Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda, Undercover) will play Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche in The Wheel of Time cast, a recurring role in the streaming adaptation from Prime Video.

Deadline confirmed her casting, along with several other additions to the line-up, including Bad Education and Game of Thrones star Kae Alexander.

Fans will remember Alexander as Leaf in the sixth season of George RR Martin's fantasy epic, although she looked quite different in an elaborate Children of the Forest costume.

The Wheel of Time will also star Kate Fleetwood, who is currently appearing in Harlots on BBC Two, as well as Peter Franzen (Vikings) and Clare Perkins (EastEnders).

The series has the potential to be a major long-running hit, given that Robert Jordan's series of novels spanned a whopping fourteen volumes in total.

Rafe Judkins is leading the new streaming series as showrunner and executive producer, who previously served as a writer on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

The sweeping adaptation is the latest fantasy project to be spearheaded by Prime Video, following noir drama Carnival Row, thoughtful anthology Tales From The Loop and a brand new version of The Lord of the Rings.

The Wheel of Time does not yet have a confirmed release date. The Wheel of Time novels are available on Amazon.