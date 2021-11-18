The Wheel of Time producer says Amazon series is “more accessible” than Game of Thrones

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

A producer of The Wheel of Time has compared the upcoming fantasy drama to Game of Thrones, saying that the Amazon series is “much more accessible” than the HBO hit.

The six-part series, adapted from Robert Jordan’s novels of the same name, follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a powerful magic organisation, who takes five young people on a journey to discover which of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, an individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Mike Weber said he thinks viewers will be able to relate to The Wheel of Time’s characters more than they did with Game of Thrones, which aired on HBO from 2011 until 2019.

“I think the Wheel of Time I much more accessible. I think a general audience will be able to latch onto one of our main characters, and see themselves in that character, in a way that I don’t think a lot of people are able to do in Game of Thrones.

“I feel like in Game of Thrones, you’re watching a spectacle at the Colosseum. I feel like this is: you’re going to engage with our main cast, and go on the adventure with them.”

Marigo Kehoe, who is also a producer on the show, added that, while both shows are adapted from fantasy novels, there are “lots of key differences” between The Wheel of Time and Game of Thrones.

“I think our key characters are from a small village town. They’re not kings and queens; they’re normal people who go on this extraordinary journey. I think there are quite big differences between the two. They’re both fantasy novels, but they’re different. Very different.”

The show stars Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, one of the young people on a journey with Moiraine, who said that the “scale is still there” with The Wheel of Time.

“The size of the sets. The action. The visual effects. But I think having a real, international cast is something that I think is quite refreshing on this. I think the power balance of women holding the power is something that, again, will be quite an original concept for people, when seeing this show.”

The Wheel of Time premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 19th November. The Wheel of Time novels are available on Amazon.