The series stars a host of newcomers, including Bobby Luhnow and Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia, alongside more well-known stars including Dianna Agron and Tenoch Huerta.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Chosen One on Netflix.

The Chosen One cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Chosen One. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a full list of the central cast of The Chosen One on Netflix:

Bobby Luhnow as Jodie

Dianna Agron as Sarah

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda

Juanito Anguamea as Tuka

Jorge Javier Arballo as Hipólito

Alberto Pérez-Jácome as Wagner

Carlos Bardem as Padre Cruz

Tenoch Huerta as Lemuel

Patricio Serna Meza as TBC

Alfonso Dosal as TBC

Sofía Sisniega as TBC

Eileen Yáñez as TBC

Bobby Luhnow plays Jodie

Bobby Luhnow in The Chosen One. Carla Danieli/Netflix

Who is Jodie? Jodie is a a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, who discovers that he has Jesus-like powers after surviving a freak accident.

Where have I seen Bobby Luhnow? The Chosen One is Luhnow's first on-screen credit.

Dianna Agron plays Sarah

Dianna Agron as Sarah in The Chosen One Carla Danieli/Netflix

Who is Sarah? Sarah is Jodie's protective mother.

Where have I seen Dianna Agron? Agron is best-known for her role as Quinn in Glee, while she has also starred in series such as Veronica Mars and Heroes, and films such as Berlin, I Love You, As They Made Us, Ralph Breaks the Internet, I Am Number Four and Burlesque.

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia plays Magda

Lilith Amelie Siordia as Magda in The Chosen One. Carla Danieli/Netflix

Who is Magda? Little is currently know about the character of Magda or her role in the series.

Where have I seen Lilith Amelie Sirodia Mejia? The Chosen One marks Mejia's first on-screen role.

Juanito Anguamea plays Tuka

Juan Fernando González as Tuka in The Chosen One. Carla Danieli/Netflix

Who is Tuka? Little is currently know about the character of Tuka or his role in the series.

Where have I seen Juanito Anguamea? This is Anguamea's first on-screen credit.

Jorge Javier Arballo plays Hipólito

Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio as Hipólito in The Chosen One.

Who is Hipólito? Little is currently know about the character of Hipólito or his role in the series.

Where have I seen Jorge Javier Arballo? The Chosen One is Arballo's first on-screen role.

Alberto Pérez-Jácome plays Wagner

Alberto Pérez Jácome as Wagner in The Chosen One. Carla Danieli/Netflix

Who is Wagner? Little is currently know about the character of Wagner or his role in the series.

Where have I seen Alberto Pérez-Jácome? This is Pérez-Jácome's first on-screen role.

Carlos Bardem plays Padre Cruz

Carlos Bardem as Padre Cruz in The Chosen One Carla Danieli/Netflix

Who is Padre Cruz? Padre Cruz is a priest.

Where have I seen Carlos Bardem? Bardem is best-known for his roles in Spanish language series and films such as The Lord of the Skies and Centauro, while he has also appeared in Apple TV+ thriller Echo 3 and 2016's Assassin's Creed.

Tenoch Huerta plays Lemuel

Tenoch Huerta in The Chosen One. Carla Danieli/Netflix

Who is Lemuel? Little is currently know about the character of Lemuel or his role in the series.

Where have I seen Tenoch Huerta? Huerta is best-known for his role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while he has also starred in The Forever Purge, Spectre and Narcos: Mexico.

The Chosen One will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 16th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

