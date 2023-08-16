Meet the cast of The Chosen One on Netflix
The new series from Mark Millar's production company stars a host of newcomers.
Six-part fantasy show The Chosen One is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross and tells the story of a twelve-year-old boy who discovers that he has Jesus-like powers after surviving a freak accident.
The series, which is arriving on Netflix, asks how the boy, Jodie, will deal with his destiny, as he is expected to lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making.
The series stars a host of newcomers, including Bobby Luhnow and Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia, alongside more well-known stars including Dianna Agron and Tenoch Huerta.
But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Chosen One on Netflix.
The Chosen One cast
Here are the main cast members and characters in The Chosen One. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.
Here's a full list of the central cast of The Chosen One on Netflix:
- Bobby Luhnow as Jodie
- Dianna Agron as Sarah
- Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda
- Juanito Anguamea as Tuka
- Jorge Javier Arballo as Hipólito
- Alberto Pérez-Jácome as Wagner
- Carlos Bardem as Padre Cruz
- Tenoch Huerta as Lemuel
- Patricio Serna Meza as TBC
- Alfonso Dosal as TBC
- Sofía Sisniega as TBC
- Eileen Yáñez as TBC
Bobby Luhnow plays Jodie
Who is Jodie? Jodie is a a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, who discovers that he has Jesus-like powers after surviving a freak accident.
Where have I seen Bobby Luhnow? The Chosen One is Luhnow's first on-screen credit.
Dianna Agron plays Sarah
Who is Sarah? Sarah is Jodie's protective mother.
Where have I seen Dianna Agron? Agron is best-known for her role as Quinn in Glee, while she has also starred in series such as Veronica Mars and Heroes, and films such as Berlin, I Love You, As They Made Us, Ralph Breaks the Internet, I Am Number Four and Burlesque.
Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia plays Magda
Who is Magda? Little is currently know about the character of Magda or her role in the series.
Where have I seen Lilith Amelie Sirodia Mejia? The Chosen One marks Mejia's first on-screen role.
Juanito Anguamea plays Tuka
Who is Tuka? Little is currently know about the character of Tuka or his role in the series.
Where have I seen Juanito Anguamea? This is Anguamea's first on-screen credit.
Jorge Javier Arballo plays Hipólito
Who is Hipólito? Little is currently know about the character of Hipólito or his role in the series.
Where have I seen Jorge Javier Arballo? The Chosen One is Arballo's first on-screen role.
Alberto Pérez-Jácome plays Wagner
Who is Wagner? Little is currently know about the character of Wagner or his role in the series.
Where have I seen Alberto Pérez-Jácome? This is Pérez-Jácome's first on-screen role.
Carlos Bardem plays Padre Cruz
Who is Padre Cruz? Padre Cruz is a priest.
Where have I seen Carlos Bardem? Bardem is best-known for his roles in Spanish language series and films such as The Lord of the Skies and Centauro, while he has also appeared in Apple TV+ thriller Echo 3 and 2016's Assassin's Creed.
Tenoch Huerta plays Lemuel
Who is Lemuel? Little is currently know about the character of Lemuel or his role in the series.
Where have I seen Tenoch Huerta? Huerta is best-known for his role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while he has also starred in The Forever Purge, Spectre and Narcos: Mexico.
The Chosen One will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 16th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
