Netflix has rounded out the main cast of its live-action Scooby-Doo series.

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The show, which is currently untitled and described by the streamer as a “modern reimagining”, will tell an origin story of how the mystery group first teamed up to crack the case that started it all.

According to Variety, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) has been cast as Fred Jones, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt) has been picked as Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, and Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man) has joined the series as Velma Dinkley.

They join the previously announced Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale), who was confirmed to be playing Daphne Blake in February.

Jenkins is best known for playing Will Robinson in the Netflix series Lost in Space, and has also appeared as young Jack Reacher in the Amazon series Reacher. His film credits include movies like This Too Shall Pass and Joe Bell.

Hagen has starred in HBO drama series The Pitt and Paramount+ Western miniseries Lawmen: Bass Reeves, while film credits include Be Careful What You Say and Most Likely.

Fortson is perhaps known for her roles in 2023’s film adaptation of Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Mckenna Grace. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Grace, meanwhile, is known for her role as child bride Esther Keyes in Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale, which saw her receive an Emmy nomination and make history as the first child recognised for a guest acting Emmy at the time.

More recently, the star has appeared in Scream 7 and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The logline for the new TV series reads: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy (Hagen) and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder."

It continues: “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma (Fortson), and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy (Jenkins), they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

The Netflix series will mark the first ever live-action Scooby-Doo television series. The franchise’s characters were previously given life in two live-action movie adaptations: 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, which starred Freddie Prinze Jr as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Linda Cardellini as Velma and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy.

Scooby-Doo has also spawned a handful of animated series over the years, from the original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! to more recent releases such as Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and Velma.

There was also the animated Scooby-Doo movie titled Scoob!, which debuted in 2020 and saw Grace voice the younger role of Daphne while Amanda Seyfried voiced the adult version of the character.

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