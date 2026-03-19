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Scooby-Doo live-action TV series finally confirms main cast joining The Handmaid's Tale favourite
Netflix has cast the series’ Shaggy, Velma, and Fred to round out the Mystery Inc. crew.
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Published: Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 4:15 pm
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