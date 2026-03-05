Dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale came to an end last year with its sixth season, but already we are returning to the world of Gilead for new sequel series The Testaments.

Ahead of the show's debut, which has been confirmed for Wednesday 8 April on Disney+ in the UK, a first-look trailer has been unveiled, showing us both the one returning character and also the new cast members.

The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, follows young teens Agnes and Daisy, the former of whom is dutiful and pious while the latter is a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders.

The synopsis for the series says: "As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future."

The trailer is set to Dreams by The Cranberries, and while it all starts which happiness and light, even if it is a little eerie, as you'd imagine things soon take a turn for the dark.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

While Ann Dowd is returning as her character Aunt Lydia, the rest of the cast are newcomers, including Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday, who play Agnes and Daisy.

Also starring in the series are Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

Atwood's book, The Testaments, was released in 2019, and the series adaptation was announced in the same year. It has therefore been a long time coming for fans to get to see it on screen.

The Testaments will be premiering on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 8 April 2026 - you can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

