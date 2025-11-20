With exactly one year to go before The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is released to the world, Lionsgate have provided a thrilling first look at the highly-anticipated film.

The casting for the movie, which follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) before the events of The Hunger Games, has been impressive to say the least, with the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Jesse Plemons among those joining the world of Panem – all of whom have received a first look in the surprise trailer.

The chilling trailer shares a closer look at an unrecognisable Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, the escort for the District 12 tributes during the 50th Hunger Games, before transporting viewers to the arena for the Second Quarter Quell.

It isn't long before viewers catch a glimpse of Zada as Haymitch, a much beloved character within the Hunger Games fandom.

Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle. Lionsgate

As a countdown begins, other tributes are shown, including McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow.

And for those keen to see a further look at the residents of Panem, they won't be disappointed, with the trailer also sharing a closer look at President Snow (Fiennes), Effie Trinket (Fanning) and Plutarch Heavensbee (Plemons).

"I think these games are gonna be different," a voiceover can be heard saying, before Haymitch is stunned at an explosion occurring in the arena.

You can watch the full trailer below.

The movie, which has been adapted from Suzanne Collins's novel of the same name, has Francis Lawrence attached as director once more.

Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce, along with Cameron MacConomy, who will executive produce.

The five films in the franchise have taken in over $3.3 billion at the box office and it is no surprise the novels are just has popular.

Sunrise on the Reaping sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The 1.2 million copies sold in the US are twice the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 20th November 2026.

