The new six-episode miniseries is a continuation of The Santa Clause trilogy, which kickstarted back in 1994 with a festive favourite starring Tim Allen.

Whether you're ready for it or not (it is only November, after all), Christmas content is coming and Disney Plus is leading the charge with The Santa Clauses.

The show retains the complete continuity of the original films – including that critically panned third entry – picking up some two decades later, when Scott Calvin's tenure as Santa Claus seems to be nearing its end.

In a move that will be pleasing to longtime viewers, Disney has managed to bring back several original members of The Santa Clause cast for this new chapter, as well as adding a host of new faces.

Find your guide to The Santa Clause cast below.

Tim Allen plays Scott Calvin / Santa Claus

Tim Allen plays Scott Calvin in The Santa Clauses Disney

Who is Scott Calvin / Santa Claus? Scott is a former toy company executive who takes on the mantle of Santa Claus after inadvertently causing the death of the previous holder. While reluctant at first, he ultimately grows into the magical job, relocating to the North Pole and marrying a woman named Carol, who goes on to embody the persona of Mrs Claus. Scott was the main character of The Santa Clause trilogy, which precedes this series, but his future seems uncertain as his magic appears to be fading.

What else has Tim Allen been in? Allen rose to fame in the US sitcom Home Improvement, which paved the way for iconic film roles including Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, Jason Nesmith in Galaxy Quest and, of course, Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause trilogy. Recently, he returned to the sitcom genre for Last Man Standing, which ran for nine seasons and saw him play a conservative father-of-three.

Elizabeth Mitchell plays Carol Calvin / Mrs Claus

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Carol Calvin? Carol is the second wife of Scott Calvin, who now primarily goes by the name Mrs Claus. They have two children of her own, while Carol is also stepmother to Charlie, a son Scott has from his previous marriage. When we find her in The Santa Clauses, she is questioning her role in the family business.

What else has Elizabeth Mitchell been in? In addition to her Santa Clause role, Mitchell is also known for portraying Juliet in mystery drama Lost, various roles in Once Upon a Time, and Anna Volovodov in sci-fi series The Expanse. Most recently, she has appeared in Netflix originals Outer Banks and First Kill.

Matilda Lawler plays Betty

Matilda Lawler as Betty in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Betty? Betty is an elf who serves as Santa's chief of staff, the most senior role in his North Pole workshop.

What else has Matilda Lawler been in? Lawler has previously appeared in Paramount+ horror series Evil, post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven, and Disney Plus original film Flora & Ulysses.

Devin Bright plays Noel

Devin Bright as Noel in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Noel? Noel is one of Santa's closest elf associates, riding alongside him in his sleigh every Christmas Eve.

What else has Devin Bright been in? Bright has previously appeared in US comedy-drama The Unicorn, which starred Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp) in the lead role. He also provided a voice in Pixar series Monsters at Work.

Kal Penn plays Simon Choksi

Kal Penn as Simon in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Simon Choksi? Simon is a single father who works as a game and product designer, who is under pressure to deliver after a major professional blunder.

What else has Kal Penn been in? Penn is best known for his roles in US comedies such as Van Wilder and its sequel, the Harold & Kumar trilogy and Epic Movie. He has also taken more dramatic roles in House, Designated Survivor and, most recently, horror movie Smile.

Rupali Redd plays Grace Choksi

Rupali Redd as Grace in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Grace? Grace is Simon's young daughter.

What else has Rupali Redd been in? Redd is a screen newcomer.

Austin Kane plays Cal Calvin

Austin Kane as Cal Calvin in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Cal Calvin? Cal is the son of Scott and Carol (AKA Santa and Mrs Claus), whose upbringing on the North Pole has made him sheltered and eccentric.

What else has Austin Kane been in? Kane has previously appeared in Godless, Lethal Weapon, The Goldbergs and Criminal Minds.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick plays Sandra Calvin

Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Sandra? Sandra is Scott and Carol's daughter, as well as Cal's sister. She too has been somewhat warped by only ever experiencing life in the whimsical North Pole.

What else has Elizabeth Allen-Dick been in? This is Allen-Dick's screen debut. She is the real-life daughter of The Santa Clauses star Tim Allen.

Eric Lloyd plays Charlie Calvin

Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clauses. Disney

Who is Charlie Calvin? Charlie is Scott's eldest son, from his first marriage, who currently resides in the United States and now has a family of his own. He was a recurring character in the original The Santa Clause trilogy.

What else has Eric Lloyd been in? As a child actor, Lloyd appeared in US sitcom Jesse, comic book blockbuster Batman & Robin, and the Santa Clause trilogy.

