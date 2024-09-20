"At the start of season 2, Dream is in a place of rebuilding," said Sturridge at the beginning of a behind-the-scenes teaser released as part of Netflix's sci-fi and fantasy-focused Geeked Week.

The Sandman screenwriter Allan Heinberg and co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who also appeared in short-lived spin-off Dead Boy Detectives, are among the other familiar faces who appear in this exciting promo.

Watch now:

"He's determined to go back and account for his behaviour in the past," said Heinberg in the video, before explaining how his screen adaptation differs from the original comic book by Neil Gaiman.

"The Sandman itself as a comic book is a sort of anthology that has a core narrative at its centre, [but] our show really is about the story of Dream – and so, every decision that we've made story-wise in season 2 has been to follow Dream's story."

The video goes on to tease the new cast members, who join Sturridge's Dream, Baptiste's Death, Mason Alexander Park's Desire and Donna Preston's Despair in the rather twisted Endless family.

Clive Russell as Odin and Freddie Fox as Loki in The Sandman season 2. Netflix

Sturridge commented: "I think one of the most thrilling things about this season is, for the first time, to have the siblings of the Endless together in one room and to see this extraordinary family exist on screen together."

Baptiste added: "I think what's really fantastic about the family dinner is that it's where we learn about the chain of events, but it's also what sets off the chain of events."

The Sandman season 2 welcomes Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal, while non-Endless cast additions include Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin and Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor.

The Sandman season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2025. Season 1 streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

