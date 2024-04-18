The trailer introduces viewers to the Buendía family, and shows how the story will span generations.

It also only includes one line of dialogue - the opening line to García Márquez's' novel: "Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Colonel Aureliano Buendía was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice."

Fans will be hoping this means a faithful adaptation is in store, but it certainly won't be an easy feat to adapt the iconic novel.

Here's everything we know so far.

There's no release date just yet for One Hundred Years of Solitude, but Netflix has promised it's "coming soon".

Considering we already have a trailer, we'd guess the series will drop sometime between June and September 2024.

One Hundred Years of Solitude. Netflix

The series has been directed by Laura Mora and Alex García López and is described by Netflix as one of the most ambitious productions in Latin America to date.

The series was filmed entirely in Spanish and shot in Colombia, with support from García Márquez's family.

One Hundred Years of Solitude cast

One Hundred Years of Solitude. Netflix

The confirmed cast of One Hundred Years of Solitude is:

Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía

Jerónimo Barón as Aureliano Buendía child

Marco González as Jose Arcadio Buendía

Leonardo Soto as José Arcadio son

Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán

Ella Becerra as Petronila

Carlos Suaréz as Aureliano Iguarán

Moreno Borja as Melquiades

Santiago Vásquez as Aureliano Buendía adolescent

These are just the actors spotted in the teaser trailer. There'll almost certainly be more to come, as many of the characters will need to be split between various actors, as they'll be seen throughout their life.

What is the plot of One Hundred Years of Solitude?

The novel tells the story of the Buendía family and its patriarch José Arcadio Buendía, who founded the fictitious town of Macondo. It's one of the pioneering models of magical realism, and is considered García Márquez's's magnum opus.

The synopsis for the Netflix series reads: "Married against their parents' wishes, cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home.

"Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptise Macondo.

"Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude."

One Hundred Years of Solitude trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for One Hundred Years of Solitude, as seen below.

It shows Aureliano Babilonia reading from the mythical diary of Melquiades, and Colonel Aureliano Buendía standing before a firing squad.

We also see shots of José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán fleeing their family's curse and escaping in pursuit of happiness.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is coming soon to Netflix.

