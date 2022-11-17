Fans noticed that the series, created by Giri/Haji's Joe Barton, is now titled Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, with one viewer sharing the renaming news on Twitter.

Netflix has changed the name of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself , the fantasy drama that made its streaming debut just three weeks ago.

The show is adapted from Sally Green's young adult novel Half Bad, with the new title now referencing its source material.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Jay Lycurgo as Nathan and Nadia Parkes as Annalise in Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Netflix

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself landed on the streamer on 28th October, starring Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrne, a teenager living in a witch-filled London and the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous blood witch.

Meanwhile, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans round out the rest of the cast as Annalise O'Brien and Gabriel, fellow witches that Nathan meets whilst fleeing the conflict between Blood Witches and Fairborn Witches.

Barton, who adapted the book for screen, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that the team chose the show's original name from "a long list of potential titles".

"We had some really terrible ones – like, 'Son of a Witch' and 'Bad Lad'," Barton said. "[The final title] was on this massive list and the first time I looked at it, I thought it was too long and too weird, but it sort of stuck with us. It's a line of dialogue from the first episode, so that's how it got in there."

Netflix is yet to announce whether Half Bad will be returning for a second season, however Lycurgo has teased that there's "more to explore" in a potential follow-up, adding: "My point with a season 2 is that we’re in a really great place in a world where we’ve only looked at a small chunk of it."

"That’s what’s great about fantasy. Also because we have the urban culture in it as well, the urban feel of cities, there are so many places these characters could go. There are so many more places the characters can go and there are so many more characters we could be introduced to."

