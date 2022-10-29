Though the streamer has yet to confirm whether the adaptation of Sally Green's Half Bad novels will return, the cast did tease there's "more to explore" during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com

It's only been a day since The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself landed on Netflix , but those who have already inhaled the first season will be wondering whether a second is on the way.

Jay Lycurgo, who plays troubled teenage witch Nathan, explained that the show would be perfectly poised for another run, saying: "My point with a season 2 is that we’re in a really great place in a world where we’ve only looked at a small chunk of it. There’s so much more to explore.

"That’s what’s great about fantasy. Also because we have the urban culture in it as well, the urban feel of cities, there are so many places these characters could go. There are so many more places the characters can go and there are so many more characters we could be introduced to."

Nadia Parkes, who plays fellow witch Annalise, agreed: "Definitely. I love the world, I love all the characters and I don’t feel the stories about these people have all been told. I’m very excited about the thought of doing it again."

Isobel Jesper Jones, who plays villain Jessica, also revealed the cast has discussed where they'd like their characters to go."We’re always coming up with things that we’d love to do. Jessica and Gabriel [Emilien Vekemans] don’t have anything together in [season 1] but I’d like to have something in the next," she explained.

Considering there are three Half Bad books, it certainly looks like there's plenty of ground to cover in future seasons. When asked whether they had read Green's work, however, the cast revealed why they didn't read them while filming.

"It was new to me when I got the audition," Vekemans said. "I read the first one during prep but the scripts were kind of different. [Creator] Joe Barton went in a different way with the characters. So I stopped reading the book during shooting so as not to be confused.”

Both Lycurgo and Parkes have read the first Half Bad book, but they didn't start until after they finished filming. "We knew that Joe was going to make his own interpretation of it so I just decided to stay away from the book until afterwards," Lycurgo said.

Parkes agreed: "I didn’t read them in prep for the part. I read them after we wrapped because I didn’t want to read something in the book that took me away from what happens in the script. I didn’t want to overload my brain with information."

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

