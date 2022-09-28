Is Neil Gaiman teasing a Sandman season 2 announcement?

While there's been no official word just yet as to whether we'll see Tom Sturridge reprise his role as Lord Morpheus in the hit title, creator Neil Gaiman has sent Twitter into meltdown with his latest time-related tweet.

Since the eagerly-awaited first season of Netflix 's The Sandman arrived nearly two months ago, fans have been hooked on the star-studded fantasy drama, dreaming of the day that it will be renewed for season 2.

Sharing a 15-second video of sand passing through an hourglass, the comic book author wrote: "It's nearly Time... But for what?"

The tweet has since picked up more than 24,000 likes, with fans speculating that a season 2 announcement is in the near future – but are we getting our hopes up?

The team behind The Sandman have teased the possibility of a second season, with show runner Allan Heinberg revealing that they're "ready to go" on season 2, with the writer's room spending 20 weeks breaking stories and generating first drafts.

However, as for whether Gaiman's teaser is related to season 2, fans shouldn't hold their breath for an imminent announcement.

Gaiman wasn't the only Twitter account to share the teaser trailer with Audible also posting the 15-second clip, indicating that the comic book creator is actually hinting at upcoming Sandman audiobook news.

Audible released its audio adaptation of The Sandman back in 2020, featuring the voices of James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Michael Sheen, Riz Ahmed and other stars, before its follow up – The Sandman: Act II – premiered the following year.

Gaiman's most recent announcement is therefore most likely teasing a third volume of the The Sandman audiobooks, which crossed over with the Netflix adaptation in a bonus episode featuring McAvoy and Sheen.

It's certainly not the end of the road for the Netflix show however, with Neil Gaiman revealing to RadioTimes.com that plans are already afoot – so hopefully it's only a matter of time before we return to the land of The Dreaming!

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

