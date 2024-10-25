As per the synopsis for the series, it "tells the origin story of Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, joining him as he steals a formidable prototype submarine and escapes into the Indian Ocean with a ragtag crew, determined to enact revenge against the ruthless East India Mercantile Company".

Led by Shazad Latif (What's Love Got to Do with It?), the cast also includes the likes of Georgia Flood (Apples Never Fall) and guest stars like Anna Torv (Territory) and Richard E Grant (The Franchise).

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Nautilus.

Nautilus cast: Full list of characters and actors in Prime Video series

The full cast list for Nautilus is below, scroll on to find out more about the characters plus where you've seen the actors previously.

Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo

Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas

Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit

Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface

Arlo Green as Turan

Tyrone Ngatai as Kai

Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin

Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo

Ashan Kumar as Ranbir

Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish

Céline Menville as Loti

Cameron Cuffe as Captain Pitt

Kayden Price as Blaster

Damien Garvey as Director Crawley

Richard E. Grant as the leader of Karajaan

Muki Zubis as Casamir

Benedict Hardie as Cuff

Adolphus Waylee as Absalom Boston

Jacob Collins-Levy as Captain Youngblood

Luke Arnold as Captain Billy Millais

Anna Torv as Revna

Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo

Shazad Latif as Nemo and Thierry Fremont as Gustav in Nautilus. Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Who is Captain Nemo? An Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, Captain Nemo assembles a crew together to take down the East India Mercantile Company.

What else has Shazad Latif been in? Latif is known for his roles in Spooks, Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery and 2022's What's Love Got to Do with It?. He has also starred in Rogue Agent, Toast of London, Departure and The Pursuit of Love.

Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas

Georgia Flood as Humility in Nautilus. Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Who is Humility Lucas? Humility is described as being a "privileged upper class product of the British Empire whom the crew of the Nautilus take hostage".

What else has Georgia Flood been in? Flood has most recently starred in Apples Never Fall but is also known for her roles in Wentworth, American Princess, Nautilus and Tangle.

Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit

Thierry Fremont as Gustav in Nautilus. Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Who is Gustave Benoit? One of Captain Nemo's seafaring crew, Gustave is the ship's architect.

What else has Thierry Frémont been in? The French actor is known for his roles in Fortune Express, The Silence of Joan, A Happy Event and Allied.

Tyrone Ngatai as Kai

Tyrone Ngati as Kai, Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin, Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish in Nautilus. Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Who is Kai? Kai is described as "a Māori with a gentle heart" and is one of Captain Nemo's crew.

What else has Tyrone Ngatai been in? Ngatai has featured in Luna Seven, The Abandoned and La Brea.

Ashan Kumar as Ranbir

Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish in Nautilus. Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Who is Ranbir? Described as "an impressionable, young dreamer", Ranbir is another one of Captain Nemo's crew.

What else has Ashan Kumar been in? Aside from Nautilus, Kumar has also starred in Last King of the Cross.

Céline Menville as Loti

Celine Menville as Loti in Nautilus. Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Who is Loti? Described as "Humility’s minder", Loti is an enigmatic figure on the ship.

What else has Céline Menville been in? The French actress has starred in Emily in Paris, as well as various French language TV series.

Richard E Grant as The Rajah

Richard E Grant as The Rajah in Nautilus. Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Who is The Rajah? The Rajah is the leader of Karajaan.

What else has Richard E Grant been in? Grant is known for numerous roles in film and TV over the years including in Warlock, The Portrait of a Lady, The Iron Lady, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Saltburn. He has also starred in Game of Thrones, Suspect and The Franchise.

Nautilus will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on Friday 25th October 2024

