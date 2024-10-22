Despite the starry cast, the series was originally scrapped by Disney Plus before finding a home on Prime Video.

Here's everything you need to know!

Nautilus is coming to Prime Video on Friday 25th October.

All 10 episodes will be released at once.

Nautilus cast: Who stars in the Prime Video series?

Nautilus. Disney/Prime Video

The series has an extensive list of regular and guest cast members:

Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo

Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas

Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit

Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface

Arlo Green as Turan

Tyrone Ngatai as Kai

Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin

Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo

Ashan Kumar as Ranbir

Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish

Céline Menville as Loti

Cameron Cuffe as Captain Pitt

Kayden Price as Blaster

Damien Garvey as Director Crawley

Richard E Grant as the leader of Karajaan

Muki Zubis as Casamir

Benedict Hardie as Cuff

Adolphus Waylee as Absalom Boston

Jacob Collins-Levy as Captain Youngblood

Luke Arnold as Captain Billy Millais

Anna Torv as Revna (guest in episode 9, season 1)

What is the plot of Nautilus?

Nautilus is based on the Jules Verne novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

The official synopsis says: "Nautilus tells the origin story of Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, joining him as he steals a formidable prototype submarine and escapes into the Indian Ocean with a ragtag crew, determined to enact revenge against the ruthless East India Mercantile Company."

Is there a trailer for Nautilus?

Yes! Check out the official trailer below:

Nautilus will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on Friday 25th October 2024 - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

