Nautilus: Release date, cast, trailer, latest news for Prime Video series
The adaptation of Twenty Leagues Under the Sea is coming soon!
It's been a long road to release for Nautilus, Prime Video's adaptation of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, but it's finally almost here.
The 10-episode series inspired by the Jules Verne novel stars Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont and Céline Menville, while Richard E Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor all make guest appearances across the run.
Despite the starry cast, the series was originally scrapped by Disney Plus before finding a home on Prime Video.
Here's everything you need to know!
Nautilus release date: When is the series out on Prime Video?
Nautilus is coming to Prime Video on Friday 25th October.
All 10 episodes will be released at once.
Nautilus cast: Who stars in the Prime Video series?
The series has an extensive list of regular and guest cast members:
- Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo
- Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas
- Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit
- Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface
- Arlo Green as Turan
- Tyrone Ngatai as Kai
- Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin
- Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo
- Ashan Kumar as Ranbir
- Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish
- Céline Menville as Loti
- Cameron Cuffe as Captain Pitt
- Kayden Price as Blaster
- Damien Garvey as Director Crawley
- Richard E Grant as the leader of Karajaan
- Muki Zubis as Casamir
- Benedict Hardie as Cuff
- Adolphus Waylee as Absalom Boston
- Jacob Collins-Levy as Captain Youngblood
- Luke Arnold as Captain Billy Millais
- Anna Torv as Revna (guest in episode 9, season 1)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What is the plot of Nautilus?
Nautilus is based on the Jules Verne novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.
The official synopsis says: "Nautilus tells the origin story of Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, joining him as he steals a formidable prototype submarine and escapes into the Indian Ocean with a ragtag crew, determined to enact revenge against the ruthless East India Mercantile Company."
Is there a trailer for Nautilus?
Yes! Check out the official trailer below:
Nautilus will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on Friday 25th October 2024 - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.