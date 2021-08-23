Disney Plus announces new 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea adaptation as latest UK original

Disney Plus has announced its latest brand new UK original TV show: a live-action series based on Jules Verne’s iconic novel 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, titled Nautilus.

The streamer has also revealed the main stars for two of its previously announced UK originals – with J Blakeson’s heist drama Culprits set to be headed up by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Rose Salazar set to lead the cast for romantic comedy action thriller Wedding Season

Ten-part drama Nautilus is billed as “the never before told origin story” of Captain Nemo, the lead character of Verne’s iconic novel, who captained the legendary submarine The Nautilus.

According to Disney, the new series “reimagines Verne’s classic tale for new generations” telling the story from Nemo’s point of view for the very first time.

The series’ writer and executive producer James Dormer said, “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of the amazing team that is coming together to tell this rip-roaring adventure and to do so with Disney Plus.

“I fell in love with the idea of being able to tell the story of Nemo and The Nautilus the moment that [producers] Xav and Anand brought it to me; if anything it’s more relevant now than it was when Verne first conceived of it a hundred and fifty years ago.”

Filming on the series is set to begin in 2022, although no casting news has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Misfits and Utopia star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will play the lead role in Blakeson’s series Culprits, which boasts The Night Manager‘s Stephen Garrett as an executive producer.

Described as a “dark and funny heist series” it will follow what happens in the aftermath of a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways and are being targeted by a killer one by one.

Stewart-Jarrett said he was “thrilled” to start filming the show in October, adding, “The writing is incredibly sharp and I’m excited to be working so closely with J and such a talented creative team, as we film across continents in Canada, Spain and the UK.”

Finally, Alita: Battle Angel’s Rosa Salazar will headline eight-part series Wedding Season, which is the brainchild of writer Oliver Lyttelton and is billed as a “genre-busting series about two people who shouldn’t be together, but who can’t stay away from one another”.

Salazar plays Kate, a bride who we first meet surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and his family on their wedding day, with no one quite sure how they ended up dead.

Speaking about the series, she said, “I’m really excited to be working on this fantastic show. Oliver Lyttelton’s script has a brilliantly sharp sense of humour and beautifully observed characters.

“As well as exploring a modern approach to love and storytelling, Wedding Season has some huge action pieces that I can’t wait to get started on!”

The series are all part of Disney Plus’ plans to create 50 local productions by 2024, with other previously announced UK originals including Sally Wainwright’s The Ballad of Renegade Nell, factual entertainment series Save Our Squad and Emma Moran’s comedy Extraordinary.

